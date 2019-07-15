Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s annual Prime Day selling event kicked off Monday and goes through Tuesday.

Consumers looking for a great deal should consider looking at rival retailers that are looking to take away some share of Amazon's sales by offering even better deals.

What's On Our Amazon Wishlist

◘ Sony XB01 Bluetooth speakers look like a bargain at $11.99, but be quick: the lightning deal is quickly approaching the end.

◘ Ideal for the home office, Amazon is selling a Keurig K-Mini single-serve coffee maker with 12 K-cup AmazonFresh pods included. The deal of the day won't be around much longer, so take advantage of the special price of $49.99.

◘ Go big or go home? Why not both with a big TV for your home. Amazon is selling a Sony 70-inch TV at 50% off at $799.99.

Did you know a smart microwave is real thing? You do now — and it is just $59.99. This looks to be ideal for those who refuse to get up from the couch and would rather say: "Alexa, microwave my popcorn."

◘ There are coffee machines and then there are coffee machines. For those looking to impress, or who take their caffeinated beverages very seriously, Amazon is selling a stainless steel espresso machine. At 24% off, the Gaggia branded machine is among the most expensive deals at $1,443.24.

Where Else We're Shopping

Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) devices aren't cheaper at Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) compared to Amazon.But Kohl's is running a promotion in which it returns $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on anything.

The Fitbit Ionic is on sale for $199.99, which gives $30 in Kohl's Cash that can be used from July 18-28. Pro tip: an extra $10 in Kohl's Cash kicks in at $200, so find an item that sells for $2 or less to maximize the rewards.

Instant Pot's seven-in-one pressure cooker is a must have for any home chef. One simple-to-use device can cook a tough brisket until it is fork tender in two hours and then be used to make yogurt from scratch. At $49.99 on Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), this deal is an obvious must-have.

Need a new smartphone? eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) has many for sale, including the Samsung Galaxy S10+ for $679.99 plus shipping.

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) is offering consumers the chance to save money on the item they want most. The company is offering on its website $20 off any order of $100 or more (some exclusions apply), which implies that almost everything is for sale.

No wish list is complete without a video game console and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) has you covered. At $299.99 with a price match guarantee, consumers can buy an Xbox One "Battlefield V" bundle with $80 worth of added goods for free.

Photo courtesy of Fitbit.