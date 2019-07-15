Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTGN) shares are trading higher after the company announced its personal neoantigen vaccine study demonstrated prolonged progression-free survival in advanced or metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung and bladder cancers.

“Data demonstrate a promising new approach in the field of cancer immunotherapy with the potential to further broaden and extend the benefits of checkpoint inhibitor treatment to improve patient outcomes in multiple cancer settings,” said Patrick Ott, Clinical Director, Melanoma Center, Center for Immuno-Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and a lead investigator in the NT-001 trial.

“With these NT-001 results, we are observing consistent prolongation of progression-free survival across all three tumor types compared with historical checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy studies involving patients with similar baseline characteristics. This is an exciting step in establishing the potential of neoantigen-based therapies as a vital component of the cancer treatment landscape."

Neon Therapeutics shares traded higher by 7.6% at $4.65 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.00 and a 52-week low of $4.18.

