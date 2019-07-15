Zosano Pharma Corp (NASDAQ: ZSAN) shared positive results of Migraine-ACT scores for Qtrypta therapy. The results were presented at the AHS 61st Annual Scientific Meeting.

The study assessed the effectiveness of a patient’s acute treatment of migraine therapy. The analysis demonstrated that Migraine-ACT scores averaged greater than three throughout the trial, indicating an “excellent response” to Qtrypta therapy.

“Migraines can be extremely debilitating, lasting 4-72 hours with some patients experiencing four or more migraines a month,” said Stewart Tepper, Professor of Neurology at the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth. “Many patients are unsatisfied with their current migraine therapy, underscoring the need for novel treatments. The positive Migraine-ACT scores that Qtrypta was able to achieve shows that the majority of patients treated with this medication had optimal results."

Zosano shares were trading up 7.31% at $3.50 in Monday's pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.65 and a 52-week low of $1.85.

