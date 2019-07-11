Purolator Launches Daily Same-Day E-Commerce Deliveries

Purolator introduced a new e-commerce service that offers same- and next-day deliveries in Canada seven days a week.

Purolator, the largest courier in the country, is offering QuickShip in four metropolitan areas – Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal and Ottawa.

The company announced QuickShip on July 11 and said it was the first shipping service in Canada to offer same-day fulfillment of online orders.

"It's a premium service that gives our customers a completely new delivery option to meet consumers' growing needs for choice, convenience and flexibility," Purolator CEO John Ferguson said in a statement.

Quickship is a part of Purolator's C$1 billion investment to grow capacity, which the company announced on June 28. That investment includes a new national hub in Toronto and an expansion of its fleet.

Purolator, which is mostly owned by Canada Post, has benefited from its partnership with Amazon in Canada. Amazon, nevertheless, has expanded its own logistics and delivery operations as it expands its Prime delivery services in Canada.

Ferguson told BNN Bloomberg in June that Purolator did not see Amazon as a threat.

"In Canada, they're a great partner. They're very innovative, and we are as well," Ferguson said.

