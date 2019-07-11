Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Federal Judge Orders PG&E To Respond To Recent WSJ Accusations By July 31
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2019 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Federal Judge Orders PG&E To Respond To Recent WSJ Accusations By July 31

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) has been ordered by a federal judge on Wednesday to respond, “on a paragraph-by-paragraph basis,” to a Wall Street Journal investigation that states the company failed to upgrade hundreds of miles of high-voltage power lines despite knowing they could fail and spark wildfires by July 31, according to to the newspaper.

Investigators have linked PG&E’s equipment to wildfires that killed dozens of people in recent years.

District court judge in Northern California William Alsup is overseeing PG&E’s probation after the company was convicted of safety-related violations following a natural-gas explosion that killed eight people in 2010.

The online version of the WSJ article was published Wednesday.

PG&E shares closed Wednesday down 2.24% at $21.40 in Thursday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.42 and a 52-week low of $5.07.

Related Links:

PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure

San Francisco Explores Potential Acquisition Of PG&E Assets

Posted-In: California wildfires Wall Street JournalNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure
Aftershocks Rattle SoCal, But Damage, Economic Impact Minimal
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path For The Company
Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Flowhub's Kyle Sherman Discusses Ending 'Jack Of All Trades, Master Of None' Approach To Cannabis