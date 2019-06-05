San Francisco Explores Potential Acquisition Of PG&E Assets
The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission has hired an adviser to explore an acquisition of PG&E Corporation (NASDAQ: PCG)'s distribution assets, according to a Tuesday afternoon Reuters report.
San Francisco has hired Jefferies LLC as buy-side financial adviser. Responding to the report, PG&E told Reuters it looks forward to reviewing the city's analysis.
PG&E shares closed Tuesday at $18.74 per share.
Related Links:
PG&E Blamed For 2018 Camp Fire In California
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.