PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the California Senate passed a plan to address wildfire impacts on the state’s investor-owned electric utilities.

The bill AB1054 addressing the wildfire crisis surrounding the state’s investor-owned electric utilities moved swiftly through the Senate Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The bill would set up a new $21-billion fund to help utilities endure future wildfire costs.

PG&E shares were trading higher by 4.86% at $22.78 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.42 and a 52-week low of $5.07.

Related Links:

Aftershocks Rattle SoCal, But Damage, Economic Impact Minimal

What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path For The Company