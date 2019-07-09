Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 11:10am   Comments
Share:
PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate's Wildfire Measure

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares were trading higher Tuesday after the California Senate passed a plan to address wildfire impacts on the state’s investor-owned electric utilities.

The bill AB1054 addressing the wildfire crisis surrounding the state’s investor-owned electric utilities moved swiftly through the Senate Monday, according to the San Francisco Chronicle

The bill would set up a new $21-billion fund to help utilities endure future wildfire costs.

PG&E shares were trading higher by 4.86% at $22.78 at the time of publication Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $49.42 and a 52-week low of $5.07.

Related Links:

Aftershocks Rattle SoCal, But Damage, Economic Impact Minimal

What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path For The Company

Posted-In: UtilitiesNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PCG)

Aftershocks Rattle SoCal, But Damage, Economic Impact Minimal
28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
What's Next For PG&E? Bondholders Look To Forge New Path For The Company
Large Option Trader Dumped PG&E Puts Minutes Before Restructuring Report
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019

Symantec Analyst Says Cybersecurity Company's Investors Would Benefit From Broadcom Buyout