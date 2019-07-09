Market Overview

Cohu Warns Of Delays, Cites Huawei Restrictions Impact
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 09, 2019 8:01am   Comments
In an investor presentation Monday afternoon, the semiconductor business Cohu Inc (NASDAQ: COHU) warned there is a “delay in previously expected second half 2019 recovery” due to “Huawei export restrictions impacting our customers' business.”

The Cohu 8-K document can be found here.

On May 15, the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that U.S. firms can no longer trade with unless they have a license. This has had a huge impact on a number of semiconductor businesses.

Cohu shares closed Monday's session down 1.5% at $15.06. The stock has a 52-week range between $27.83 and $14.08.

Posted-In: Huawei trade warNews Guidance

