Why Qualcomm May Be Able To Sell To Huawei
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 1:57pm   Comments
Shares of American semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) were trading higher Tuesday following a Reuters report that the company may be able to license its 5G network technology patents to Huawei, as export laws do not cover patents.

On May 15, the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that U.S. firms can no longer trade with unless they have a license. The "entity list" bans the company from acquiring technology from U.S. firms without government approval.

Qualcomm shares were higher by 1.67 percent at $77.94 at the time of publication Tuesday.

The two major American holders of patents for wireless networking technology that includes the 5G network are InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ: IDCC) and Qualcomm.

Chips Stocks Rattled As Companies Halt Supplying China's Huawei

Wall Street Weighs In On Apple's Trade War Risk

Photo by Coolcaesar/Wikimedia

Posted-In: Huawei ReutersNews Media Best of Benzinga

