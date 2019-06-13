Market Overview

Vintage Capital Says Red Robin Board's Should Conduct Review Of Strategic Alternatives
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 9:24am
Vintage Capital Says Red Robin Board's Should Conduct Review Of Strategic Alternatives

Activist investor Vintage Capital is making some demands of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), saying, “the board should immediately commence a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.”

Red Robin’s stock is down 51% over the past year amid mounting sales and profitability challenges.

An amended 13D filing from Vintage Capital shows a 11.6% stake in the restaurant chain. The activist investor said “subject to confirmatory due diligence, we would be prepared to bid $40.00 per share in the auction process to acquire 100% of the company in an all-cash transaction.”

Red Robin shares traded higher by 26.6% to $32.25 in Thursday's pre-market session.

Photo by Cbraccialini/Wikimedia

Posted-In: Vintage Capital News Restaurants Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

