Vintage Capital Says Red Robin Board's Should Conduct Review Of Strategic Alternatives
Activist investor Vintage Capital is making some demands of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB), saying, “the board should immediately commence a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.”
Red Robin’s stock is down 51% over the past year amid mounting sales and profitability challenges.
An amended 13D filing from Vintage Capital shows a 11.6% stake in the restaurant chain. The activist investor said “subject to confirmatory due diligence, we would be prepared to bid $40.00 per share in the auction process to acquire 100% of the company in an all-cash transaction.”
Red Robin shares traded higher by 26.6% to $32.25 in Thursday's pre-market session.
Related Links:
Raymond James Revises Red Robin Estimates Lower After CEO, Q1 Announcements
Raised & Rooted: Tyson Enters The Plant-Based Food Products Market
Photo by Cbraccialini/Wikimedia.
Posted-In: Vintage CapitalNews Restaurants Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.