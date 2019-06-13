Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Raised & Rooted: Tyson Enters The Plant-Based Food Products Market
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 13, 2019 7:39am   Comments
Share:
Raised & Rooted: Tyson Enters The Plant-Based Food Products Market

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is jumping on the meat-free bandwagon by announcing the launch of its first plant-based blended products, along with its new Raised & Rooted brand.

This is a big move for Tyson Foods, which is the largest U.S. meat producer to enter the growing alternative protein segment with its own products.

“Today’s consumers are seeking more protein options so we’re creating new products for the growing number of people open to flexible diets that include both meat and plant-based protein,” said Tyson CEO Noel White. “For us, this is about ‘and’ – not ‘or.’ We remain firmly committed to our growing traditional meat business and expect to be a market leader in alternative protein, which is experiencing double-digit growth and could someday be a billion-dollar business for our company."

The move comes as Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) continues to make news high since debuting May 2. The stock is up 500% from its IPO price of $25 per share.

Beyond Meat has an outstanding short position valued at around $813 million, or roughly 51 percent of the stock’s float, according to financial analytics firm S3 Partners. Short sellers took a $229 million loss last Friday alone.

Tyson Foods shares traded up 2.9% at $84.30 in Thursday's pre-market session. Beyond Meat shares traded down 3.4% at $137.10.

Related Links:

Beyond Meat Taking A Bite Out Of Short Sellers

There's A Beyond Meat Shortage At Freebirds Restaurants

Posted-In: Raised & RootedNews Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSN + BYND)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
35 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 12
There's A Beyond Meat Shortage At Freebirds Restaurants
Bernstein Downgrades Beyond Meat Amid Growing Valuation Concerns
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Cisco, Citizens Financial And More