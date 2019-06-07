Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2019 2:06pm   Comments
Share:
FedEx Express Drops Amazon, Focuses On 'Broader E-Commerce Market'

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) said Friday that it will not renew Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s domestic express contract.

"FedEx has made the strategic decision to not renew the FedEx Express U.S. domestic contract with Amazon.com, Inc. as we focus on serving the broader e-commerce market," the courier service said in a statement.

The decision does not impact existing contracts between Amazon and other FedEx business units, nor international services, FedEx said. 

Amazon is not FedEx’s largest customer, and the percentage of total FedEx revenue attributable to Amazon accounted for less than 1.3 percent of total FedEx revenue for the 12-month period ended Dec. 31, the company said. 

FedEx shares were up 0.8 percent at $158.10 at the time of publication Friday, while Amazon shares were trading higher by 2.6 percent at $1,800.02. 

Related Link:

FedEx's Express Unit Creates Flex-Time Driver Classification

FedEx Move To 7-Day Ground Delivery Will Have Costs Before Revenue Gains

Posted-In: e-commerceNews Contracts Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + FDX)

FedEx's Express Unit Creates Flex-Time Driver Classification
Railroads Discuss Hedging Against Market Uncertainty
FreightTech Thursday: Dirty Data And Amazon Drone Delivery
A New Trade War ETF Arrives Right On Time
Mid-Atlantic Community Banks Are Outperforming Their Peers
Landstar Sees Weakness In TL Spot Market, Downplays Uber-Amazon Impact On Brokerage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

3 Foolproof Strategies To Minimize Risk