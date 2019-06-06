Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) announced its Google Stadia pricing, games structure will be priced at $9.99 per month and the "The Stadia Founder's Edition" is priced at $129 pre-order available. The Founders Edition comes with a Stadia Controller, three months of Stadia Pro, a Chromecast Ultra, a three-month Buddy Pass and Stadia Name.

Stadia is Google's cloud-based service. It's a streaming service that lives in the company cloud, open in Chrome or Chromecast, and require no console or download to play.

While Google will market Stadia controllers, the system will be compatible with any device and third-party controller.

It's expected that Stadia will remove barriers to the gaming industry as it cuts consumer costs, download time, and hardware or connectivity limitations.

Games, Games And More Games

Stadia became the first to announce the long-awaited third installment in the Balder's Gate series, "Balder's Gate 3." "Assassin’s Creed Odyssey," "Doom," "The Division 2," "Destiny 2" and the Tomb Raider trilogy are all reportedly part of the Stadia launch. Google said there would be more announcements in the coming days, especially next week at E3, of games coming to the platform.

Earlier today, Google announced it will acquire data and analytics platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction.

On Thursday, Alphabet shares traded $1,040.

