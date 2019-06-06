Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Signet Jewelers Reports Q1 Earnings Beat
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2019 8:02am   Comments
Share:

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) reported first-quarter earnings of 8 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents. This is a 20-percent decrease over earnings of 1 cent per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.432 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. This is a 3.31-percent decrease over sales of $1.481 billion the same period last year.

“We delivered operating profit above our guidance range and strong free cash flow in the first quarter, with same store sales at the low end of our guidance,” said CEO Virginia Drosos in a press release. “Given the sales trends we experienced year to date and softening retail traffic, we are narrowing our fiscal 2020 guidance while continuing to expect strong progress on cost savings across our business."

Signet Jewelers traded at $19.49 per share in Thursday's pre-market session.

Posted-In: Earnings News

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SIG)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For June 6, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For June 6, 2019
Q1 Earnings Preview For Signet Jewelers
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
NYT Publishes Accounts Of Sexual Harassment At Signet Jewelers; Company Says Story Unfair
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Not A Hard Knock Life Anymore: A Look At Jay-Z's Billion Dollar Empire