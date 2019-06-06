Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will acquire data and analytics platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction.

Once the deal has closed, Looker will join Google Cloud.

'The combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable customers to harness data in new ways to drive their digital transformation,' said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud in a press statement. 'We remain committed to our multi-cloud strategy and will retain and expand Looker's capabilities to analyze data across Clouds.'

Alphabet shares were trading around $1,040 on Thursday morning.

