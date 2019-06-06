Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 06, 2019 9:37am   Comments
Share:
Google Buys Intelligence Company Looker For $2.6B In Cash

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google will acquire data and analytics platform Looker in a $2.6 billion all-cash transaction.

Once the deal has closed, Looker will join Google Cloud.

'The combination of Google Cloud and Looker will enable customers to harness data in new ways to drive their digital transformation,' said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud in a press statement. 'We remain committed to our multi-cloud strategy and will retain and expand Looker's capabilities to analyze data across Clouds.'

Alphabet shares were trading around $1,040 on Thursday morning.

Related Links:

With Looming Federal Antitrust Probe Over Google, Bank Of America Still Likes Alphabet

Cramer Says He Understands The Case For Breaking Up Big Tech

Posted-In: Google Cloud LookerM&A News Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Cramer Says He Understands The Case For Breaking Up Big Tech
Munster Gives His Quick Take On Netflix, Livent And More
Apple's WWDC 2019 Was All About Apps, Security
Investors Appear To Relax A Little On Encouraging News On China, Mexico Trade Fronts
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 4, 2019
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Stifel: Canopy Growth Is The 'Best Investable Opportunity' In Cannabis