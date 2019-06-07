There is a huge push for fast-food restaurants to launch meat-free products. This year a number of mainstream fast-food restaurants are joining the meat-free revolution and adding plant-based products to their menu.

One of the fastest growing food companies is Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND).

Beyond Meat has managed to scientifically replicate ground beef from plant protein. The California-based company recently went public on May 2 and has surged higher ever since. After reporting a first-quarter earnings beat after Thursday's close, the stock is trading near $130 per share.

So, what do some of the biggest fast-food companies think about the planet-based meat craze?

In May, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) said it's not sharing any plans to join the meatless burger trend right now.

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM)'s KFC could explore the meat-free revolution and add plant-based products to their menu.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) unit Burger King is also testing a vegetarian burger made by Impossible Foods and Tim Hortons will be rolling out a meatless sausage later this year.