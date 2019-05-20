Market Overview

Del Frisco's Heats Up On Chatter Of $9-Per-Share Buyout
May 20, 2019
The American steakhouse chain Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ: DFRG)'s stock was trading more than 30-percent higher Monday after The Deal reported that final bids for the company are near $9 per share.

Del Frisco's has long been a rumor mill stock. Over the years, the restaurant group has had a number of suitors that were seen as likely bidders.

In March, Del Frisco said it will acquire Barteca Restaurant Group for $325 million in cash, according to CNBC. 

In 2016, the industry publication Nation's Restaurant News speculated that Fidelity could buy Del Frisco's.

Del Frisco's shares have fallen from about $25 in 2014 down to the $5-$6 level. The stock was up 31.16 percent at $6.23 at the time of publication Monday. 

