Learn About The Psychology Of Trading From This Professor

Brett Steenbarger is a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. He focuses on the psychology of trading and serves as a performance coach for hedge fund portfolio managers and traders.

Steenbarger is also the author of TraderFeed blog as well as several publications related to market psychology.

What He Studies

Steenbarger is specifically interested in using historical patterns in markets to help traders find an edge in the market. He's also interested in performance enhancement in traders, which is why he helps coach members of trading and investment firms become better performers. He believes trading is an arena in which human self-development is an essential part of honing a trader’s craft.

He is an author of several books and peer reviewed articles, including “The Psychology of Trading” and “The Art and Science of Brief Psychotherapies”.

Where To Spot Him

