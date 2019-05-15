6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares are up 10 percent after reporting its Phase 3 ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO achieved its primary endpoint in previously treated IDH1 mutant Cholangiocarcinoma patients.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are up 5 percent after reporting first quarter earnings of $(0.12), up from $(0.29) year-over-year. Sales came in at $5.315 million, up from $4.98 million year-over-year.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.958 billion, beating estimates by $68 million. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
- Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $215.727 million, missing estimates by $1.97 million. The company reaffirmed 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $260 million-$270 million.
Losers
