6 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 15, 2019 5:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AGIO) shares are up 10 percent after reporting its Phase 3 ClarIDHy trial of TIBSOVO achieved its primary endpoint in previously treated IDH1 mutant Cholangiocarcinoma patients.
  • Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares are up 5 percent after reporting first quarter earnings of $(0.12), up from $(0.29) year-over-year. Sales came in at $5.315 million, up from $4.98 million year-over-year.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares are up after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 78 cents per share, beating estimates by a penny. Sales came in at $12.958 billion, beating estimates by $68 million. The company sees sales growth of 4.5-6.5 percent year-over-year in the fourth quarter.
  • Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) shares are up 1 percent after reporting a second-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 99 cents per share, beating estimates by 6 cents. Sales came in at $215.727 million, missing estimates by $1.97 million. The company reaffirmed 2019 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $260 million-$270 million.

Losers

  • ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares are down 10 percent after reporting the commencement of a $45 million common stock offering.
  • Social Reality Inc (NASDAQ: SRAX) shares are down 2 percent after reporting a first-quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.146 million.

