Wall Street now knows how much Warren Buffett's firm bought in Amazon.

In a 13F filing released after Wednesday's close, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) revealed a stake of 483,300 shares in Amazon as of March 31. That equates to about $904 million.

Back on May 3, Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick "one of the fellows" in his office bought a stake in Amazon. The size of the stake was not known at that time.

Buffett said at that time he was an "idiot for not buying" Amazon's stock sooner.

"It is not true to say I am buying Amazon," Buffett said on May 3. "It is true to say Berkshire bought."

Amazon's stock closed Wednesday's session at $1,871.15 per share.

