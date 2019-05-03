Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Berkshire Hathaway Takes A Stake In Amazon

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 03, 2019 8:15am   Comments
Share:
Berkshire Hathaway Takes A Stake In Amazon

Warren Buffett told CNBC's Becky Quick on Thursday "one of the fellows" in his office bought a stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Shares of Amazon were trading higher by more than 2 percent Friday morning.

What Happened

Speaking ahead of the annual Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) shareholder meeting this weekend, Buffett said he was an "idiot for not buying" Amazon's stock sooner. But he also said the stock purchase wasn't made by him personally, rather it was overseen by two of his right-hand men Todd Combs or Ted Weschler.

"It is not true to say I am buying Amazon," Buffett said. "It is true to say Berkshire bought."

Why It's Important

Buffett said back in 2017 his "stupidity" prevented him from buying Amazon's stock at that time. He echoed similar comments in 2018, telling CNBC he "had no idea" Amazon's business would evolve to what it is today.

Buffett said from his standpoint, his firm's new stake in Amazon is "not significant."

Details of Berkshire's stake in Amazon will show up in the firm's 13F regulatory release later in May.

At time of publication, Amazon's stock traded higher by 2.2 percent at $1,942.43 per share.

Related Links:

Is Buffett Delivering On Promise To Buy Back Berkshire Stock?

Buffett Weighs In Who Is Best Qualified To Run Wells Fargo

Posted-In: Becky Quick CNBC Warren BuffettNews Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BRK-A)

XPO To Pick Up The Pace Of LTL Rate Hikes, Jacobs Says
2 New ETFS For 'Biblically Responsible Investing'
Learn About The Everything Store To The Everything Company: The Amazon Story According To Brad Stone – At Transparency19
Wedbush Initiates Uber At Outperform, Calls It The 'Amazon Of Transportation'
'We've Got Our Mojo Back!", Jacobs Declares As XPO Shows Operational Strength In First Quarter
Amazon Sets Parcel Deliveries To Trunks Of Some Ford Motor Models
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

'Fast Money' Traders Share Their Gaming Picks