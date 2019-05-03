3 IPOs On Friday's Radar: Yunji, SciPlay, Red River Bancshares

Investors interested in participating in initial public offerings will see if recent momentum in the space can continue Friday.

What To Watch

Three companies are expected to IPOs Friday morning: China’s social e-commerce platform, Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ); developer of mobile casino games, SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL); and Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ: RRBI).

Yunji will issue 11 million ADSs on the Nasdaq under ticker “YJ,” according to the F-1 filing. After an expected range between $11 and $13, the issue priced at $11 per ADS, the lower end of the expected range.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

SciPlay, a developer of mobile casino games, will issue 22 million shares on the Nasdaq under ticker “SCPL,” according to the firm’s S-1 filing. The company’s initial range was expected between $14 and $16 and ended up pricing at $16 per share. The IPO is expected to bring in $404.8 million.

Red River Bancshares priced 600,000 shares at $45 per share and will list on the Nasdaq under symbol “RRBI.” The company operates regional banking centers in Louisiana and will receive about $27 million from the initial offering.

Where To Find More IPO Info

For investors looking for more information on the IPOs turn to:

Nasdaq's Market System will update you on the expected key times as the IPO opens draw nearer. The site gives investors a definitive time when the IPO will begin quoting and also offers an expected time when the issue will open, however, the issues often open much later than the expected time. If the open time is delayed, Nasdaq will keep investors updated under the “IPO Messages” section.

Benzinga Pro’s Newsfeed will provide insight on which price the IPOs are indicated at before they open. For more info on upcoming IPOs not expected to open Friday, use Benzinga Pro's IPO Calendar.

Hot Market

Investors showed an appetite for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) is trading at $65.75. The company priced its IPO at $25 per share and opened at $46 per share. At one point in the trading session, shares surged more than 160 percent.

Another example of a highly anticipated IPO includes Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS), which debuted mid-April. After an expected initial range for the shares of $15 to $17, the offering for 75 million shares priced at $19 per share. The issue opened at $23.75, up about 25 percent from the pricing, and traded as high as $25.18.