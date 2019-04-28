IPO Outlook For The Week: Plant-Based Meat, Plastic Surgery, Organ Transplants, Mobile Games

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) will issue 8.75 million shares between $19 and $21 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 15.2 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $211.31 million. The California-based food company manufactures plant-based “meat” sold in more than 33,000 retail stores and restaurants globally.

So-Young International Inc. (SY) will issue 13 million shares between $11.80 and $13.80 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $206.31 million. Launched in 2013, the online platform serves as a marketplace for plastic surgery services in China.

Transmedics Group, Inc. (TMDX) will issue 4.7 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 24.4 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $91.89 million. Based in Massachusetts, the medtech company sells proprietary technology to store and transport organs for transplant.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) will issue nearly 4.7 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 30.2 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $85.87 million. The Connecticut biotech company targets neurological disorders with its nalbuphine ER.

Sciplay Corp (SCPL) will issue 22 million shares between $14 and $16 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in $404.8 million. The Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS) subsidiary develops and releases mobile games like "Monopoly Slots."

Yunji Inc. (YJ) will issue 13.5 million shares between $11 and $13 Friday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in $201.825 million. Founded in 2015, the social e-commerce platform serves China’s massive consumer base.

