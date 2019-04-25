Joe Biden Officially Throws Hat In The Ring For 2020 Election

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced Thursday he would seek the presidency in 2020.

In a video announcing his campaign, Biden said he was spurred to action by President Donald Trump’s comments after the Charlottesville white supremacist march.

“I knew the threat to our nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime,” he said. “[...] We are in the battle for the soul of this nation. I believe history will look back on four years of this president and all he embraces as an aberrant moment in time. But if we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

He did not layout any formal policy platforms.

Biden’s bid brings the field of Democratic contenders up to 20 as of the last count. His rivals include Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Kamala Harris and former Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

But Biden appears in good standing with party loyalty and clear experience. Democratic Sens. Chris Coons, Doug Jones and Bob Casey have already backed Biden’s nomination.

Notably, former President Barack Obama offered praise but did not formally endorse him.

Photo credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, USN