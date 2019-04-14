IPO Outlook For The Week: Pinterest, Zoom, Biotechs, Minerals And Catastrophe Insurance

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud. The IPO dates below are expected but not confirmed.

Brainsway Ltd (BWAY) will issue 2.5 million shares at $11.94 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 23.1 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $26.4 million. Headquartered in Jerusalem, the 16-year-old biotech company develops treatments for brain disorders such as depression and OCD.

Palomar Holdings (PLMR) will issue more than 5.6 million shares between $15 and $17 Wednesday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents about 24.9 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $80.5 million. Based in California, Palomar Specialty provides personal and commercial catastrophe insurance.

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (MNRL) will issue 13.5 million shares between $15 and $18 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 71.6 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $279.45 million. Based in Texas, the seven-year-old mineral acquisition company targets oil and gas rights in U.S. shale.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN) will issue more than 5.3 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 57 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $98.13 million. Founded in 2005, the global platform markets vaporizers and smoking accessories through its e-commerce properties, dispensary service and wholesale service.

Hookipa Pharma Inc. (HOOK) will issue nearly 6.67 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 25.6 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $89.7 million. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company develops immunotherapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers.

Pinterest, Inc. (PINS) will issue 75 million shares between $15 and $17 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The offering represents 100 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $1.466 billion. The social media platform includes a customized discovery board and visual blog.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX) will issue more than 7.35 million shares between $16 and $18 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 26.5 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $152.21 million. The clinical-stage company designs oncological drug formulas and will initiate four Phase 2 programs in the back half of 2019.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) will issue nearly 20.87 million shares between $28 and $32 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The offering represents 84.5 percent of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $768 million. Founded in 2011, the video and audio platform facilitates webinars, conferencing and chat for remote organizations.

