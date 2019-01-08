A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. International trade report for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, while the Labor Department's JOLTS report for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 175 points to 23,687, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 16.5 points to 2,567.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 47 points to 6,543.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.6 percent to trade at $58.21 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures climbed 1.4 percent to trade at $49.18 a barrel.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 1.17 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 1.11 percent and German DAX 30 index climbed 0.84 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.94 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 1.42 percent.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.82 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.15 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.26 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.36 percent.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight.
Moody's shares fell 0.4 percent to $143.24 in pre-market trading.
Breaking News
- Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.
- AZZ Inc (NYSE: AZZ) reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales exceeded estimates.
- Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) reported a 75 million share offering.
- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE: SFE) disclosed that its partner company, Propeller Health, has been acquired by ResMed for $225 million.
