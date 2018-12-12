Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 7:15am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Consumer Price Index
Related SPY
Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Bicker In Meeting About Wall Funding, Government Shutdown
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Producer Price Index
Wall Street Breakfast: Brexit Tensions On Full Display (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
Trump, Pelosi, Schumer Bicker In Meeting About Wall Funding, Government Shutdown
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge Ahead Of Producer Price Index
Futures cheered by Trump trade talk (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Consumer Price Index for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 146 points to 24,568.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 18 points to 2,658.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 59 points to 6,775.00.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.7 percent to trade at $61.20 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures gained 1.8 percent to trade at $52.58 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.7 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index surging 1.1 percent and German DAX 30 index climbed 1.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 1.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index surged 1.7 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.15 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.61 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.31 percent and India’s BSE Sensex jumped 1.79 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $34 to $29.

Bank of America shares rose 0.9 percent to $24.79 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company issued weak fourth-quarter earnings guidance.
  • Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.
  • Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter. Comps were down 1.3 percent in the quarter and the company reaffirmed FY18 comps guidance down in the low single digit range.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) reported an offering of 12 million shares of common stock.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEO + BAC)

8 Stocks To Watch For December 12, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
8 Stocks To Watch For December 11, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2018
Bank Stocks Move Down As Brexit Hangs In The Balance
Markets Sell Off Amid Rising Recession, Yield Curve Concerns; Bank Stocks Hit Hard
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday