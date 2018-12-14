What 5 Of The World's Most Successful CEOs Accomplish Before 8 AM

It comes as no surprise that responsible entrepreneurs must maintain a strict routine in order to effectively tackle the most productive day. From meditation and family time to a workout class, here are some morning habits from the world’s most successful people, courtesy of an infographic from HomeArena.

Jeff Bezos

As the CEO of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the richest person in the U.S., Bezos' morning routine is one that's often closely inspected. Among the several successful leaders who choose to refrain from alarm clocks, Bezos wakes up naturally every morning.

Bezos spends his mornings eating a healthy breakfast and spending time with his wife and kids, blocking out any work-related business until the afternoon.

Bezos has a net worth of $137.8 billion.

Oprah Winfrey

Without the use of an alarm clock, the executive and television personality naturally wakes around 6 a.m. Immediately, Winfrey takes her dogs outside and makes tea or coffee in order to decompress. By 7 a.m., she uses the gym and follows up a daily workout with meditation and a healthy breakfast.

Winfrey has a net worth of $2.7 billion and is listed No. 20 on Forbes’ Most Powerful Women of 2018 list.

David Karp

The Tumblr founder is firm in his belief of saving work for work. Karp waits until he arrives at his office around 9:30 or 10 a.m. to begin any task for the day. To clear his head and prepare for the day, the entrepreneur often opts for the 15-minute walk to the office through New York City.

While sorting through early morning emails, Karp creates a list of goals and tasks for the day.

Tim Cook

The Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) CEO begins his morning routine at 4 a.m. each day by reading emails and comments from customers. Around 5 a.m., he goes to the gym to relieve stress for the upcoming day.

After roughly an hour of daily fitness, Cook posts up at a Starbucks and checks emails before heading into work.

Cook has a net worth of $625 million and is ranked No. 24 on the list of Forbes’ Powerful People of 2018.

Elon Musk

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk values sleep less than several others on the list. After only six hours of sleep, Musk wakes up around 7 a.m. and immediately begins sifting through important company emails.

The entrepreneur then says goodbye to his kids and skips breakfast before heading into his office.

Musk has a net worth of $22.8 billion.

Jeff Bezos photo by Seattle City Council via Wikimedia.