The LeBron James Effect On Ticket Prices

The LeBron James effect is very real.

Showtime

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers lost their first two games, but according to TicketIQ, Lakers tickets have seen the largest price increase on the secondary market at 48 percent.

Not surprisingly, the Cleveland Cavaliers have seen their ticket prices fall 42 percent on the secondary market after losing their superstar.

The Lakers trail only the Golden State Warriors for the most expensive ticket prices in the NBA, at an average of $444 based on secondary market prices. The Warriors have led the league in ticket prices the past four years.

The most expensive game to attend this season will be the Lakers matchup with the Warriors in Oakland on Christmas Day. At an average price of $1,768, the game is the most expensive regular season game TicketIQ has ever tracked.

Bad Boys

The Detroit Pistons moved back the city of Detroit in 2017 to the new Little Caesars Arena, but the team has had notable struggles trouble filling the stadium. Coupled with a lack of demand and low expectations, TicketIQ says the Pistons have the lowest average secondary market ticket prices in the NBA at $76, down 21 percent from last year.

The good news? It may be a bit less expensive for Piston’s fans to see LeBron when he comes town.

Photo credit: Adrián Cerón, from Wikimedia Commons