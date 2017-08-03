NBA Approves Detroit Pistons' Move Back To The City

The return of the Detroit Pistons to their namesake city has received NBA approval.

The NBA board of governors voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the team’s move from the suburban Palace of Auburn Hills to Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit, according to the Detroit Free Press. The team will share the arena with the Detroit Red Wings hockey team.

The NBA board of governors is comprised of the owners of the league’s 30 teams. A majority vote was required for the Pistons’ move to go forward.

The Pistons are scheduled to play their first game at the arena Oct. 4 for an exhibition game, according to the Free Press. It’s the first time professional basketball will be played within city limits since 1977.

The new home of the Red Wings and Pistons is at the center of a nearly $1 billion neighborhoodwide development, the District Detroit.

Platinum Equity founder and Pistons owner Tom Gores’ Palace Sports & Entertainment is entering a joint venture with the Ilitch family’s Olympia Entertainment as part of the move.

The Detroit City Council approved $34.5 million in subsidies in June to pay for retrofitting Little Caesars Arena to accommodate a basketball team.

Related Links:

Detroit Pistons, Flagstar Bank Sign Jersey Sponsorship Deal

CBRE: Downtown Detroit Will See $5.4 Billion Investment Between Now And 2020

Image: Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy joked that he offered to model the new Pistons uniform at the announcement of the team's jersey sponsorship deal with Flagstar Bank. Photo by Dustin Blitchok.

Posted-In: Detroit Pistons Detroit Red Wings NBA Olympia EntertainmentSports Media General Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.