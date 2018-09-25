10 Years Of Android: How The Operating System Reached 86% Market Share

The ubiquitous Android mobile operating system that powers most non-Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) smartphones debuted on Sept. 23, 2008 — 10 years ago today.

Although the platform was unveiled in 2007, the first commercial device armed with the Android OS — the T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) G1 — debuted the following year.

Android's Birth, Evolution

Android came into Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG)'s stable through the 2005 purchase of Android, Inc., which initially developed the operating system. It has open source code and is Linux Kernel-based.

The core Android source code is known as the Android Open Source Project. The system has gone through several iterations, with the latest being Android 9.0 Pie, which launched in August and powers Google's Pixel line of smartphones.

Android is primarily used in touch screen devices such as smartphones and tablets from device manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), HTC and others.

The OS has spawned a number of applications — and survived the potent threat of iOs, Apple's rival operating system.

Dominant Market Share

Android OS powered 85.9 percent of all devices in 2017, a 1.1-percentage point increase from 2016, according to data released by Gartner. Apple's iOS stands a distant second, with a 14-percent share in 2017.

To put it another way, Android has been the primary driving force behind the exponential growth of the smartphone market exponential in the past decade, according to Statista.

Infographic by Statista.

Why The Android Craze?

Android's open platform allowed device manufacturers to use and adapt the OS for their products. Device manufacturers took advantage of this flexibility and flooded the market with Android-powered devices at all price points. Apple is comparatively constrained by its high price point.

The competition between Android-based device manufacturers has led to more innovation, increasing the appeal to users.

