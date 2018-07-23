Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) stock gained more than 8 percent Monday morning after the toymaker reported encouraging second-quarter results. The company said it earned 48 cents per share in the quarter on revenue of $904.5 million versus expectations of 31 cents per share and $840.11 million.

Midatech Pharma (NASDAQ: MTP) gained more than 5 percent after the oncology and immunotherapy specialty pharmaceutical company announced a new co-promotion agreement. The company said its subsidiary, Midatech Pharma US, signed a new co-promotion with an affiliate of Bausch Health Companies to promote its NeutraSal product. In exchange, Midatech will receive a percentage of sales generated from NeutraSal in the U.S.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) was trading nearly flat ahead of its scheduled earnings report after Monday's close. The parent company of Google, YouTube and other business lines, is expected to earn $9.57 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion in the reported quarter. The company delivered a top-and-bottom-line beat in three of the past four quarters.

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE: HCLP) gained more than 20 percent after the provider of proppant and logistics solutions said it reached an agreement to acquire FB Industries, a marketer of silo-based frac sand management systems for an initial cost of $60 million. The company also signed an amendment to an existing sand supply agreement with a supermajor E&P customer.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) lost more than 4 percent after a Wall Street Journal report said it reviewed an internal memo in which the automaker asked some of its suppliers for cash back. The company hasn't responded on the reported memo, but did confirm it's seeking price reductions from some suppliers so it can achieve a profit.

