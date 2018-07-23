10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares rose 0.11 percent to $45.25 in after-hours trading.
- Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) to post quarterly earnings at $9.59 per share on revenue of $32.19 billion after the closing bell. Alphabet shares declined 0.10 percent to close at $1,197.88 on Friday.
- Before the opening bell, Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is pro to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $455.77 million. Cal-Maine shares gained 0.77 percent to close at $45.95 on Friday.
- Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNT) agreed to be acquired by Atos S.E. for $41 per share in cash. Syntel shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $39.13 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) to have earned $3.55 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion in the latest quarter. Lennox will release earnings before the markets open. Lennox shares fell 0.33 percent to $215.52 in after-hours trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- After the markets close, Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion. Owens-Illinois shares gained 0.30 percent to $16.64 in after-hours trading.
- Wall Street expects Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) to post quarterly earnings at $3.73 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion after the closing bell. Whirlpool shares dropped 0.36 percent to close at $151.80 on Friday.
- LifePoint Health Inc (NASDAQ: LPNT) shares rose over 40 percent in after-hours trading on reports that company is in advanced talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management to be acquired. LifePoint sharea climbed 40.61 percent to $67.35 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $840.11 million before the opening bell. Hasbro shares gained 0.26 percent to close at $93.93 on Friday.
- After the closing bell, TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.8 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade shares gained 0.24 percent to $57.57 in after-hours trading.
