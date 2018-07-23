10 Stocks To Watch For July 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $6.11 billion before the opening bell. Halliburton shares rose 0.11 percent to $45.25 in after-hours trading.

