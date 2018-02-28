Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baidu's Video Streaming Unit iQIYI Files For IPO
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 9:50am   Comments
Share:
Baidu's Video Streaming Unit iQIYI Files For IPO
Related BIDU
The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Oil, Parscale, And Baidu's iQiyi
If JD.com Falls After Q4 Print, KeyBanc Says Buy The Dip
Nasdaq Leads Futures As Amazon Deal, Baidu Spin-Off Stir Premarket (Investor's Business Daily)

The IPO market is fighting to break out of a lukewarm phase and shift to top gear. The return of Chinese issuers to the IPO market was one of the reasons for a fairly decent showing in 2017, according to IPO expert Renaissance Capital.

What Happened

Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ: BIDU)'s Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)-like video streaming unit iQIYI with the SEC, with an initial offering size of $1.5 billion.

The company plans plans to list its American depository shares under the ticker symbol "IQ" on the Nasdaq Global Market.

Why It's Important 

In the filing, iQIYI said it has 50.8 million subscribers, each of whom spent an average of 1.7 hours per day on the platform. Mobile monthly average users, or MAUs, numbered 421.3 million compared to 424.1 million PC MAUs.

For fiscal 2017, iQIYI reported revenue of $2.67 billion, up about 55 percent year-over-year, and a pro forma net loss per ADS of 14 cents.

iQIYI intends to use about half of the IPO proceeds to expand and enhance its content offerings. Subsequent to the listing, Baidu will continue to be the controlling shareholder of the company, holding all Class B voting shares.

What's Next

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS), Credit Suisse Group AG (ADR) (NYSE: CS) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) are acting as lead underwriters for the offering.

Related Links:

7 Big Companies That Could Tap The IPO Markets In 2018

Morgan Stanley Says Hudson Ltd Catalysts Remain Elusive

Posted-In: iQiyi NASDAQ Global MarketNews IPOs Top Stories Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIDU + BAC)

The Market In 5 Minutes: GDP, Oil, Parscale, And Baidu's iQiyi
If JD.com Falls After Q4 Print, KeyBanc Says Buy The Dip
Berkshire Hathaway's 2017: Tax Reform Windfall, Insurance Losses From Hurricanes, Younger Executives Promoted
7 Big Companies That Could Tap The IPO Markets In 2018
Citigroup CEO's Compensation Hiked By 48 Percent In 2017
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on BIDU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.