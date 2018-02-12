Market Overview

ICYMI: AMD, Fujifilm-Xerox, MoviePass Cancellations Cause Confusion
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2018 6:16pm   Comments
In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Monday, Feb. 12, 2018.

Helios and Matheson Account Cancellations Confusion

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) users took to Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) Friday to complain the company’s popular MoviePass subsidiary had cancelled their accounts without cause.

The company defended its actions in an emailed statement to Benzinga, but some former users felt the explanation, and the seemingly slipshod customer service response, left a lot to be desired. Elizabeth Balboa reports.

Icahn Won’t Back Fuji Deal As Is

Xerox Corporation (NYSE: XRX) shares rose Monday as investors apparently welcomed a letter from Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, two of the tech stalwart’s biggest shareholders, that challenged the terms of the recently announced deal with Fuji.

The company spoke up for itself, and the Fuji deal, in an emailed response to Benzinga. See what each side has to say in Jayson Derrick’s “Icahn, Deason Say Xerox-Fujifilm Merger Makes Shareholders 'Virtually Powerless'.”

‘Processor-gate’ Could Be A Boon For AMD

The recent security vulnerability problems in the semiconductor space could actually work to the benefit of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), according to Baird analysts. Get the details on the firm’s thesis, in Bill Haddad’s “Baird: Meltdown CPU Vulnerability Could Boost AMD.”

