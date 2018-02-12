Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baird: Meltdown CPU Vulnerability Could Boost AMD

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2018 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
Baird: Meltdown CPU Vulnerability Could Boost AMD
Related AMD
ICYMI: Snap Earnings, VIX Instruments, AMD And Nvidia
Which Chipmaker Leads The Autonomous Driving Space?
Nvidia: Street Is Still Way Too Low (Seeking Alpha)

New product momentum and anticipated market share gains in both PCs and servers provides strong medium-term catalysts for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), according to Baird. 

The Analyst

Tristan Gerra of Baird reiterated an Outperform rating on AMD with a $20 price target.

The Thesis

AMD’s CPU market share is expected to reach 12 percent in the first-quarter versus 8 percent in the same period last year, Gerra said in a Monday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.) 

AMD’s Ryzen-brand CPUs could continue their momentum into Q1, as they are expected to ramp in gaming notebooks from HP, Dell and Lenovo, the analyst said.

The company also stands to benefit from Meltdown vulnerability in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) processors, Gerra said. 

“There is emerging ODM feedback that the Meltdown vulnerability could help AMD gain market share in the high-end enterprise PC market, as Intel's patches negatively impact performance, notably for certain high workload tasks.”

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares of AMD were trading up 1.9 percent at $11.52.

Related Links:

AMD Volatile On Increased Spectre Chip Volatility

Analysts Remain Divided On AMD After Earnings Beat

Photo courtesy of AMD. 

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018ArgusUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Dec 2017MacquarieUpgradesUnderperformNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: CPUs meltdown PCsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + AMD)

ICYMI: Snap Earnings, VIX Instruments, AMD And Nvidia
Pyeongchang 2018: A Winter Olympics Stock Portfolio
Which Chipmaker Leads The Autonomous Driving Space?
Reports: Apple Could Ditch Qualcomm For Intel
Intel Not Planning To Sell AR Business
Citron Thinks Nvidia Shares Could Fall 15%, Calls It 'Great Company, Dangerous Stock'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.