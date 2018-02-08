ICYMI: Nvidia, Snap, The VIX, And MoviePass

In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018.

Exclusive Interview With Helios and Matheson CEO

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) CEO Ted Farnsworth took time to chat with Benzinga’s Brett Hershman in a revealing interview that moved the stock. Learn why the company purchased MoviePass, and why it seeks to partner with everyone from ride-sharing companies to Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), in “MoviePass To Offer $7.95 Subscription, Launch Streaming-Bundle Package In Push To Get 5 Million Subscribers.”

Which Social Is Snap Following In The Footsteps Of?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) rose this week after the company reported what was perhaps its only impressive quarter since it turned public in 2017. Statista took a look at the company’s subscriber growth to see if it’s on the path to becoming the next Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) or Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). Jayson Derrick reports.

Related Link: Citron's Andrew Left Sells Twitter Stake: 'Congrats To Them'

The VIX, The VIX, The VIX Is On Fire

Still mystified by the funds ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures (NYSE: SVXY) and the VelocityShares Daily Inverse XIV Short-Term ETN (NASDAQ: XIV)? Bernstein’s Noah Weisberger explains at least some aspects of these products create volatility. Check out Wayne Duggan’s “Analyst Explains The Inverse Volatility Fund Feedback Loop.”

NVIDIA Rules

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported a sizeable Q4 earnings beat sending shares spiking higher after hours. Get all the details in Brett Hershman’s “Nvidia Caps Record Year With Big Q4 Earnings Beat.”