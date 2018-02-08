Market Overview

Chart: Snap's Trajectory Looks More Like Twitter Than Facebook

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2018 9:56am   Comments
Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP)'s first-ever earnings report as a public company "left investors pleasantly surprised," according to Statista.

What You Need To Know

Snap's total revenue in the fourth quarter of $285.7 million not only rose 72 percent but "easily" exceeded Wall Street's expectations of $252.8 million. Revenue per user rose from $1.05 in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $1.53 in the most recent quarter.

Why It's Important

One of the biggest concerns surrounding Snap's business heading into the earnings report was user growth, according to Statista. In Q4, the company showed that user growth re-accelerated, albeit "ever so slightly," Statista's Felix Richter said. While user growth is certainly "good news," Snap's growth rates are not in the same league as Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB)'s growth — it's more akin to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Richter said. 

Infographic: Snapchat's Growth Resembles Twitter's, Not Facebook's | Statista Find more infographics at Statista.

What's Next?

It is "hard to imagine" how Snap's user growth can compete with rivals, including Facebook-owned Instagram, which boats more than 500 million daily active users, Richter said. 

Related Links:

Snap's Q4 Points To 'Material Multiyear Growth' Ahead, BofA Says In Upgrade

Analyst: Amid Low Expectations, Investors Should Be Encouraged By Snap's Execution

Posted-In: Instagram Snap DAU Snap MAU social media StatistaTop Stories Tech Media Best of Benzinga

