A new study confirms what Tony Bennett once sang about in "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" — there's something romantic about the city by the bay.

San Francisco was named as the top location for Valentine's Day this year by WalletHub in a study.

WalletHub announced the top 20 romantic places to celebrate the month of love. Some of the metrics used were florists per capita, forecasted precipitation and the cost of a three-course meal for two.

Top 20 Places For Celebrating Valentine’s Day

San Francisco, CA

San Diego, CA

Las Vegas, NV

Orlando, FL

Chicago, IL

New York, NY

Portland, OR

Seattle, WA

Honolulu, HI

Los Angeles, CA

Austin, TX

Scottsdale, AZ

Denver, CO

Washington, D.C.

San Antonio, TX

San Jose, CA

Minneapolis, MN

Atlanta, GA

Phoenix, AZ

Houston, TX

Valentine’s Day spending is expected to approach $20 billion in 2018, or $143.56 per person celebrating, with men planning to spend nearly twice the amount that women do.

Americans are expected to spend $4.7 billion on jewelry, $2 billion on flowers and $1.8 billion on candy for Valentine’s Day.

Nine million marriages proposals are made on Valentine’s Day each year.

Not all Valentine’s Day spending will go toward a significant other: the holiday is also a way to indulge someone else who deserves special attention.

"Valentine's Day has become a holiday consumers take advantage of not only to spoil their loved ones but themselves," Phil Rist, executive vice president of strategy at the data company Prosper, told USA Today.

"Shoppers should look out for deals on everything from candy to date-night dinner packages in the coming days, leaving plenty of options for those looking to make the occasion truly special."