Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock initially dipped lower after its fiscal first quarter earnings report Thursday. The stock rebounded as investors were likely encouraged by management's comments during the conference call.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) gained more than 6 percent in reaction to its fourth quarter results. The company reported a strong top and bottom line beat in which total net sales rose 38 percent and the AWS segment saw a 45 percent increase in sales.

Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ: ATOS) gained more than 6.5 percent. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions held a conference Thursday to discuss findings from a phase 1 trial of its oral Endoxifen, which is used to trade breast cancer and for breast cancer prevention in high-risk patients.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) gained more than 2 percent Friday after a sharp sell-off on Thursday. The company said its "Red Dead Redemption 2" game won't be launched until October, but some Wall Street analysts remained optimistic after the news announcement.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) lost more than 3 percent in reaction to its Friday's earnings report. The energy giant said it earned 88 cents per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $66.52 billion, while Wall Street analysts were modeling the company to earn $1.04 per share on revenue of $74.31 billion.

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ: LTBR) gained more than 3 percent. The nuclear fuel technology company confirmed it has won another key patent in China related to the manufacturing process for its metallic fuel rods.

