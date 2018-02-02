26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) rose 14.2 percent to $88.03 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $294 million, $8 million ahead of estimates. The company also appointed Starbucks CTO Gerri Martin-Flickinger to the Board of Directors.
- Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares rose 10.2 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and announced plans to buy Cobham AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses for $455 million in cash.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) rose 8.2 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.74 percent on Thursday.
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 6.6 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading following a big third quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $4.97 per share, beating estimates by $1.15. Sales came in $63 million higher than estimates at $811 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, but FY18 sales and earnings guidance came in well ahead of estimates.
- Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 6.3 percent to $3.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.51 percent on Thursday.
- Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 5.6 percent to $1,468.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) rose 6 percent to $52.08 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Sony named CFO Kenichiro Yoshida as new President and CEO.
- China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) rose 5.4 percent to $66.00 after declining 3.08 percent on Thursday.
- Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares rose 4.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after falling 6.98 percent on Thursday.
- TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 4.4 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company presented results from ongoing Phase 2 study of ublituximab (TG-1101) in patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the third Annual ACTRIMS Forum 2018.
- PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 4.4 percent to $44.44 in pre-market trading.
- Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) shares rose 4.2 percent to $201.50 in pre-market trading. Parker-Hannifin posted upbeat quarterly results on Thursday.
- Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) rose 3.6 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.33 percent on Thursday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Former Piper Jaffray tech analyst Gene Munster will be on a special 1 p.m. ET edition of PreMarket Prep to break down Apple, Amazon, and Alphabet's earnings report.
Losers
- IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) fell 31.2 percent to $15.70 in the pre-market trading session after raising its fourth quarter outlook, but warned of an anticipated decline in sales in the first quarter. The company cites "softness in our endpoint IC volumes" as the reason for the weak first quarter guidance.
- OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) fell 20 percent to $2.92 in pre-market trading. OpGen priced its 3.69 million unit offering at $3.25 per unit.
- Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ: XNET) fell 7.5 percent to $13.56 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.37 percent on Thursday.
- Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) fell 8.6 percent to $6.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 12.03 percent on Thursday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) fell 7 percent to $14.25 in pre-market trading after the company posted a surprise loss for its fourth quarter. The company’s revenue also missed estimates.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) shares fell 7 percent to $10.15 in pre-market trading after reporting weak quarterly results.
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares fell 6.6 percent to $5.14 after the company reported downbeat results for its fourth quarter.
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 6 percent to $2.84 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.63 percent on Thursday.
- Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) shares fell 5.9 percent to $16.57 in pre-market trading after rising 4.33 percent on Thursday.
- 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares fell 5.8 percent to $9.75 in pre-market trading after declining 0.72 percent on Thursday.
- Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) fell 5.5 percent to $17.63 in pre-market trading after reporting a loss in 2017.
- BT Group plc (ADR) (NYSE: BT) shares fell 4.8 percent to $17.83 in pre-market trading.
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP) fell 4.3 percent to $6.80 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.33 percent on Thursday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers #PreMarket LosersNews Movers & Shakers Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.