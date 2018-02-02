26 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) rose 14.2 percent to $88.03 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 12 cents per share, topping estimates by 9 cents. Sales came in at $294 million, $8 million ahead of estimates. The company also appointed Starbucks CTO Gerri Martin-Flickinger to the Board of Directors.

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares rose 10.2 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and announced plans to buy Cobham AvComm and Wireless Test and Measurement businesses for $455 million in cash.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) rose 8.2 percent to $5.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.74 percent on Thursday.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE: DECK) rose 6.6 percent to $93.00 in pre-market trading following a big third quarter beat on the top and bottom line. Earnings came in at $4.97 per share, beating estimates by $1.15. Sales came in $63 million higher than estimates at $811 million. The company issued weak fourth quarter guidance, but FY18 sales and earnings guidance came in well ahead of estimates.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 6.3 percent to $3.21 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.51 percent on Thursday.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) rose 5.6 percent to $1,468.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.

Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) rose 6 percent to $52.08 in pre-market trading following Q3 results. Sony named CFO Kenichiro Yoshida as new President and CEO.

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: ZNH) rose 5.4 percent to $66.00 after declining 3.08 percent on Thursday.

Fusion Telecommunications Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSNN) shares rose 4.7 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after falling 6.98 percent on Thursday.

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) rose 4.4 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading after the company presented results from ongoing Phase 2 study of ublituximab (TG-1101) in patients with Multiple Sclerosis at the third Annual ACTRIMS Forum 2018.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) shares rose 4.4 percent to $44.44 in pre-market trading.

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) shares rose 4.2 percent to $201.50 in pre-market trading. Parker-Hannifin posted upbeat quarterly results on Thursday.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE: TRQ) rose 3.6 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.33 percent on Thursday.

