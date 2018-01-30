Digital Ally, Axon See Unusual Movement On NYPD Body Cam News

The New York Police Department announced Tuesday the “next phase of the body-worn camera deployment” — a phase that doesn’t directly involve Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) or Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), but nonetheless triggered their rises.

What Happened

Axon’s stock rose marginally ahead of the announcement, fell on Benzinga reports denying speculation of a contract, and rose again as the NYPD confirmed it would accelerate its investment in body camera technology. Digital Ally similarly rose and fell, but failed to rebound again.

The NYPD announcement was nonetheless positive for both companies, both of which lost previous contract bids to Vievu. Panel members affirmed both the fiscal and public relations benefits of implementing their recording technology.

“We fully expect this process to be complete a year ahead of schedule — with all of our police officers on patrol, housing, and transit to be wearing body cameras by the end of this year,” NYPD Police Commissioner James O’Neill said Tuesday afternoon during a panel.

What's Next

The sudden, sharp, positive movements in both Digital Ally and Axon stocks were notable considering the rivals generally trend inversely. Their coincidental rises may have been the work of algorithms reacting to any sort of “body camera” news.

Axon's stock closed at $27.36, down 5 cents or 0.2 percent on the day.

Digital Ally closed at $2.15, down 10 cents or 4.4 percent.

