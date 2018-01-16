Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Auto Show Highlights, Bitcoin Tumbles, Northrop Vs. Lockheed
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 16, 2018 9:00am   Comments
The Market In 5 Minutes: Auto Show Highlights, Bitcoin Tumbles, Northrop Vs. Lockheed
Barron's Roundtable: A Bright Outlook For Stocks This Year
The Market In 5 Minutes: Blockchain Enthusiasm, Facebook's News Feed, Trump's Potty Mouth
The Fed's Tightening Will Be Countered By This Hidden Source Of Liquidity (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Quiet cabins, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless charging, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are no longer differentiators. Just about every automaker boasted these features Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit: Link

The adoption of autonomous vehicles is a matter of trust, according to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): Link

There were no buzzwords during Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne’s segment of the North American International Auto Show: Link

A firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump’s remarks last week has imperiled lawmakers’ ability to reach a deal on immigration and spending levels, according to congressional aides, as a possible government shutdown looms at week’s end: Link $

Bitcoin tumbled 18 percent on Tuesday to a four-week trough close to $11,000, after reports that a ban on trading of cryptocurrencies in South Korea was still an option drove fears grew of a wider regulatory crackdown: Link

As oil rallies and hedge funds increase their bullish bets on crude to the highest in more than a decade, some indicators signal futures may face hurdles to advance further: Link

Laid low for most of the past decade, U.S. inflation is showing signs that it might begin to stage a comeback in 2018: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • US January Empire Fed manufacturing index 17.7 vs 19.0 expected
  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Market Perform to Outperform
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) from Outperform to Market Perform
  • Maquarie downgraded Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Underperform
  • Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Neutral to Underperform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.

Posted-In: Market in 5 minutesNews Global Top Stories Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

Related Articles (F + FCAU)

NAIAS 2018: VW Works To Earn Back Trust; Toyota, Ram Introduce New Models
Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne Talks Succession Plan, NAFTA, EVs
Honda, Volvo, Lincoln Win Vehicle Of The Year Awards At NAIAS
Ford Unveils New Mustang, Edge, Mid-Size Pickup And Updates On EV Lines
AI Development In Automotive Is 'Full Steam Ahead,' Nvidia Exec Says In Detroit
TD Ameritrade Index Indicates Retail Investors Are At Their Most Bullish Point Yet
