The Market In 5 Minutes: Auto Show Highlights, Bitcoin Tumbles, Northrop Vs. Lockheed
IN THE NEWS
Quiet cabins, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless charging, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are no longer differentiators. Just about every automaker boasted these features Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit: Link
The adoption of autonomous vehicles is a matter of trust, according to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): Link
There were no buzzwords during Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne’s segment of the North American International Auto Show: Link
A firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump’s remarks last week has imperiled lawmakers’ ability to reach a deal on immigration and spending levels, according to congressional aides, as a possible government shutdown looms at week’s end: Link $
Bitcoin tumbled 18 percent on Tuesday to a four-week trough close to $11,000, after reports that a ban on trading of cryptocurrencies in South Korea was still an option drove fears grew of a wider regulatory crackdown: Link
As oil rallies and hedge funds increase their bullish bets on crude to the highest in more than a decade, some indicators signal futures may face hurdles to advance further: Link
Laid low for most of the past decade, U.S. inflation is showing signs that it might begin to stage a comeback in 2018: Link
ECONOMIC DATA
- US January Empire Fed manufacturing index 17.7 vs 19.0 expected
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.
ANALYST RATINGS
- Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform
- Wells Fargo upgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Market Perform to Outperform
- Wells Fargo downgraded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) from Outperform to Market Perform
- Maquarie downgraded Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Underperform
- Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Neutral to Underperform
