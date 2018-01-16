IN THE NEWS

Quiet cabins, Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless charging, LED headlights, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are no longer differentiators. Just about every automaker boasted these features Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit: Link

The adoption of autonomous vehicles is a matter of trust, according to Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC): Link

There were no buzzwords during Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) CEO Sergio Marchionne’s segment of the North American International Auto Show: Link

A firestorm ignited by President Donald Trump’s remarks last week has imperiled lawmakers’ ability to reach a deal on immigration and spending levels, according to congressional aides, as a possible government shutdown looms at week’s end: Link $

Bitcoin tumbled 18 percent on Tuesday to a four-week trough close to $11,000, after reports that a ban on trading of cryptocurrencies in South Korea was still an option drove fears grew of a wider regulatory crackdown: Link

As oil rallies and hedge funds increase their bullish bets on crude to the highest in more than a decade, some indicators signal futures may face hurdles to advance further: Link

Laid low for most of the past decade, U.S. inflation is showing signs that it might begin to stage a comeback in 2018: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US January Empire Fed manufacturing index 17.7 vs 19.0 expected

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 4-week bills at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Wells Fargo upgraded Gilead (NASDAQ: GILD) from Market Perform to Outperform

Wells Fargo upgraded Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) from Market Perform to Outperform

Wells Fargo downgraded Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) from Outperform to Market Perform

Maquarie downgraded Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) from Neutral to Underperform

Mizuho downgraded Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN) from Neutral to Underperform

