Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) gained more than 8 percent after the company announced an encouraging business update.The company said its MoviePass platform surpassed the 1.5 million mark.
- Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained more than 6 percent. The biotech-turned-blockchain announced it has formed a new subsidiary to explore international infrastructure opportunities.The new wholly owned subsidiary is named Digital Green Energy Corp and will seek environmentally friendly projects with large energy capacity and a cost-efficient rate for mining cryptocurrencies.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) tumbled around 15 percent after the specialty apparel and accessory retailer lowered its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 outlook.The company revised its fourth quarter EPS guidance from a range of 40 cents-44 cents to a new range of 31 cents-33 cents per share.The full year EPS guidance was lowered from a range of 43 cents-47 cents to a new range of 33 cents-35 cents per share.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (ADR) (NASDAQ: GENE) gained 18 percent after the company confirmed it has regained Nasdaq listing compliance.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) lost more than 17 percent after the sporting goods retailer guided its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 estimates below the Street's estimates.The company expects to report sales of $243.2 million in the fourth quarter versus estimates of $263.47 million and guided its full year sales to be $1.01 billion versus estimates of $1.03 billion.
