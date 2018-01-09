IN THE NEWS

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) traded up 13.6 percent Monday amid chatter of spokeswoman Oprah Winfrey’s political potential: Link

There's little doubt that Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTC: NTDOY)'s Switch console has been a tremendous success for the company. But how it ranks against sales of prior consoles remains a surprise to many as the Switch has become Nintendo's best selling console by many metrics: Link

Alabama defeated Georgia 26023 in overtime to win the 2018 National Championship. Alabama head coach Nick Saban now has six total national titles (five with Alabama), tying him with Bear Bryant atop the all-time list: Link

South Korea sought unsuccessfully to raise the North’s nuclear program during bilateral talks, though the two sides appeared close to an agreement for Pyongyang to participate in next month’s Winter Olympics, fueling cautious hope for a thaw in relations: Link $

Federal energy regulators on Monday rejected a Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants to bolster the nation’s electricity grid, saying the administration hadn’t persuaded them the plan was needed to ensure the system’s reliability: Link $

Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) Chief Executive Brian Krzanich said on Monday 2 million vehicles from BMW, Nissan Motor Co Ltd and Volkswagen AG would use its unit Mobileye’s autonomous vehicle technology to crowdsource data for building maps that enable autonomous driving: Link

Samsung Electronics said it would likely rake in a record fourth-quarter profit but the guidance fell short of consensus estimate, spooking investors already worried that a memory chip boom could be ending sooner rather than later: Link

Euphoria on Wall Street that stocks can just keep on building on record highs is getting so stratospheric that it’s reaching levels that previously signaled a slump: Link

A military satellite launched by Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies Corp. appears to have crashed into the sea following a malfunction in the latter stages of its ascent, representing a potential setback for the billionaire’s rocket program: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

US Dec NFIB small business optimism index 104.9 vs 107.8 expected

Redbook Reports US Retail Sales During First Week Of Jan. Up 0.1% MoM, Up 3.4% YoY

The Labor Department's JOLTS report for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minnesota at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Mizuho upgraded Teva (NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: TEVA) from Neutral to Buy Credit Suisse upgraded Carnival (NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Outperform

(NYSE: CCL) from Neutral to Outperform Susquehanna downgraded Under Armour (NYSE;UAA) from Neutral to Negative

(NYSE;UAA) from Neutral to Negative Barclays downgraded Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight

(NASDAQ: FTNT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight JPMorgan downgraded 8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ: CAFD) from Overweight to Neutral

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.