Benzinga Pro's 6 Stocks To Watch Today
- GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) tumbled more than 30 percent after the company issued preliminary fourth quarter guidance that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company expects to report total fourth quarter sales of $340 million versus the Street's estimate of $474 million. A global workforce reduction plan was also announced.
- Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) lost more than 1 percent after announcing an update to its fourth quarter performance. The company expects to earn $1.25 to $1.27 per share in the fourth quarter on revenue of $905 million to $915 million. Wall Street analysts were modeling the company to earn $1.22 per share on revenue of $883.7 million.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) gained nearly 3 percent after the company said its November and December combined sales rose 6.9 percent year-over-year. In addition, management raised its fiscal 2017 EPS guidance from $3.72 to $3.92 to a new range of $4.10 to $4.20 per share.
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) soared higher by more than 100 percent on no identifiable news. The Israel-based company offers solutions for online consumers and retailers. The stock's sudden move higher on heavier than normal volume to $1.495 was highlighted by Benzinga Pro on Friday. Shares also gained 82 percent to close 1,000 ILS on the Tel Aviv stock exchange and is up by nearly 300 percent over the past five trading sessions.
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) gained nearly 10 percent after the clinical-stage biopharma company reported an encouraging update to a clinical trial. The company said it has met all primary and key secondary endpoints in its Pivotal PROMISE Phase 3 trial.
- Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) plummeted nearly 50 percent after reporting a disappointing update to a clinical trial. The company said its Phase 2B HEADWAY and Pilot Phase 2 Gait and Balance Studies failed to reach its primary endpoints. As a result, the company's Intepirdine program will be discontinued.
