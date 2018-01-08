Market Overview

22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 08, 2018 8:16am   Comments
Gainers

  • Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd-ADR (NYSE: LITB) shares rose 49.6 percent to $3.71 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that it will now accept bitcoin payment.
  • My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) shares rose 36.1 percent to $2.26 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 68.15 percent on fRIday.
  • Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALQA) rose 19.1 percent to $3.00. Alliqua BioMedical shares surged 23.53 percent Friday after the company reported a definitive asset purchase agreement with Celularity, Inc. H.C. Wainwright downgraded Alliqua BioMedical from Buy to Neutral.
  • China Ceramics Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CCCL) rose 17.1 percent to $3.15 in pre-market trading after surging 12.55 percent on Friday.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares rose 16.5 percent to $6.30 in pre-market trading after slipping 3.57 percent on Friday.
  • Ablynx NV (NASDAQ: ABLX) shares rose 13.9 percent to $29.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.39 percent on Friday.
  • Vuzix Corporation. (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 13.7 percent to $8.70 in pre-market trading after gaining 18.60 percent on Friday.
  • KBS Fashion Group Ltd (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 10 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 27.55 percent on Friday.
  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: NBY) rose 9.1 percent to $4.20 in pre-market trading after the company issued a strong sales forecast.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) rose 7.5 percent to $58.46 in pre-market trading. Kohl's reported that its combined sales for November and December rose 6.9 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its FY17 earnings guidance.
  • Mazor Robotics Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: MZOR) rose 7.4 percent to $61.18 in pre-market trading after the company issued strong revenue outlook.
  • MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) rose 5.4 percent to $14 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.30 percent on Friday.
  • McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE: MUX) shares rose 4.8 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after slipping 0.43 percent on Friday.

Losers

  • Micro Focus Intl PLC ADS (NYSE: MFGP) fell 16.3 percent to $29.04 in pre-market trading.
  • ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CCIH) fell 11.8 percent to $2.40 in pre-market trading after surging 13.81 percent on Friday.
  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares fell 10.4 percent to $5.11 in pre-market trading after dropping 38.97 percent on Friday.
  • China Information Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNIT) shares fell 8.9 percent to $2.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 27.72 percent on Friday.
  • Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) shares fell 8.6 percent to $11.88 in pre-market trading after dropping 14.48 percent on Friday.
  • Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) fell 7.7 percent to $31.00 after declining 0.97percent on Friday.
  • Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 7.5 percent to $24.80 in pre-market trading after surging 12.13 percent on Friday.
  • China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: CEA) shares fell 5.6 percent to $39.38 after climbing 8.31 percent on Friday.
  • Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) fell 5.3 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading market trading after gaining 3.13 percent on Friday.

