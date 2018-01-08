Market Overview

The Market In 5 Minutes: Bitcoin ETFs, GoPro Downgrade, Nvidia Partners With Uber And Volkswagen
Benzinga News Desk  
 
January 08, 2018 9:00am   Comments
Futures inch lower to start week (Seeking Alpha)

IN THE NEWS

Direxion, one of the largest issuers of inverse and leveraged exchange-traded funds, is looking to add bitcoin products to its stable of geared ETFs: Link

In a year when bitcoin stole the spotlight, energy was an underappreciated winner: Link

Hedge fund assets are expected to hit an all-time high in 2018, according to a new Agecroft Partners report: Link

The sale of Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) stock by Chief Executive Brian Krzanich while the company was handling concerns about security flaws in its chips was a highly unusual move that risked attracting regulatory scrutiny, according to lawyers and analysts who follow executive stock sales: Link $

The iPhone has made Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Wall Street hundreds of billions of dollars. Now some big shareholders are asking at what cost, in an unusual campaign to make the company more socially responsible: Link $

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) will partner with Uber Technologies Inc and Volkswagen AG as the graphics chipmaker’s artificial intelligence platforms make further gains in the autonomous vehicle industry: Link

Republicans and Democrats in Congress are once again far apart on a government spending bill with just days to go before a partial shutdown: Link

With progress on deregulation and passage of the tax bill, the Trump administration's pro-growth economic agenda is shifting: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

  • The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Washington at 1:35 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for November will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta at 12:40 p.m. ET.
  • Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Washington.

ANALYST RATINGS

  • Baird upgraded Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) from Neutral to Outperform
  • JPMorgan upgraded Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) from Neutral to Overweight
  • Jefferies downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Buy to Hold
  • KeyBanc downgraded Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) from Overweight to Sector Weight
  • Longbow downgraded GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Buy to Neutral

