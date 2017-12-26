In case you missed it, here are some of Benzinga's top stories from Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

The Marijuana ETF You’ve Been Waiting For

Tuesday saw the launch of the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJX), the first U.S. exchange-listed marijuana ETF. The ETF Professor Todd Shriber has more here.

Vuzix Bull Sees Transformation Ahead

In Brett Hershman’s “For Smart Glasses Maker Vuzix, 2018 Could Be ‘Transformative,’” read what’s got one Chardan analyst feeling especially bullish about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI).

Apple Shares Fall On Rumored Forecast Revision

Shares Of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) were under pressure Tuesday following a report that analysts at Sinolink Securities had cut their estimates for iPhone X shipments. The stock was defended by others on the street, as Shanthi Rexaline explains in “‘No Evidence’ Of iPhone X Component Cuts, Says Rosenblatt Analyst.”

The Latest Stock To See A Blockchain Bump

Find out how India Globalization Capital, Inc (NYSE: IGC) shares leveraged the furious interest around everything blockchain to move as much as 100 percent Tuesday.

Amazon’s Happy With The Holidays

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) released a slew of figures detailing its success this shopping season. See the details in Jayson Derrick’s “Humble Brag: Amazon Breaks Down Its Record Holiday Season.”

