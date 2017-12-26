Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'No Evidence' Of iPhone X Component Cuts, Says Rosenblatt Analyst
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2017 11:52am   Comments
Share:
'No Evidence' Of iPhone X Component Cuts, Says Rosenblatt Analyst
Related AAPL
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mallinckrodt To Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals For $18/Share
Report: Apple Down On Reduced iPhone X Forecast
BlackBerry: Why So Bearish? (Seeking Alpha)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares have shown a lack of direction since the commercial release of the iPhone's latest iteration. 

Shares were lower Tuesday on concerns triggered by a reports of a downward revision to the iPhone X forecast. But a Rosenblatt Securities analyst sees no reason as to why the stock should move down.

The Analyst

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Jun Zhang maintained a Buy rating and $180 price target on Apple.

The Thesis

No evidence exists of further component order cuts — especially orders for iPhone X-specific 3-D sensing or OLED panels — after the holiday season, Zhang said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Taiwanese media reports and estimate cuts could be confusing the market and are referring to previously mentioned iPhone 8/8 Plus production cuts, Zhang said.

The analyst said he expects an iPhone X production ramp in December and maintained his iPhone X production estimate of 35 million-plus units for the March quarter.

"Overall, iPhone component suppliers could see a 25-percent decline QoQ in the March quarter; however, iPhone X component suppliers would still see a flat sequential March quarter."

In the North American market, iPhone X sales were stable throughout the holiday season, while sales have likely accelerated in the Chinese market over the last two weeks, Zhang said. Citing Rosenblatt's industry research with Chinese operators, the analyst said iPhone X sales likely surpassed combined iPhone 8/8 Plus sales so far.

The recent estimate adjustments could be attributed to previously bullish views on the iPhone X cycle, Zhang said.

The Price Action

Apple shares have gained about 51 percent year-to-date.

At the time of publication, the shares were down 2.62 percent at $170.42.

Related Links:

Survey: Santa Is Bringing Strong Apple iPhone X Holiday Sales

Apple Analyst Shrugs Off Demand Concerns: 'Gross Margin Is The Key'

Photo courtesy of Apple.

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017InstinetDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2017Wells FargoReinstatesMarket PerformMarket Perform
Nov 2017ArgusMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: iPhone X Jun Zhang Rosenblatt SecuritiesAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Lower; Mallinckrodt To Buy Sucampo Pharmaceuticals For $18/Share
Report: Apple Down On Reduced iPhone X Forecast
32 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, PG&E, Western Digital And More
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears: Looking Back, Looking Forward
AMD, Fitbit Top List Of Robinhood Broker's 'Most Traded' Stocks Of The Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.